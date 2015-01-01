American Farm Publications Inc.

specializes in agricultural

publications for the Mid-Atlantic

area of the United States.

It began in 1978 with the publication of The Delmarva Farmer, a weekly newspaper for farmers, farming and the agriculture industry in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. American Farm Publications Inc., with The Delmarva Farmer as the mother ship, was formed in 1987.

The agricultural newspapers of American Farm Publications are commonly referred to as "the farmer's bible," providing them with up-to-date information to help them do business and remain viable, to be “another tool in the box.”



American Farm Publications has gradually expanded its coverage to include five states and The New Jersey Farmer, serving farmers in the Garden State.



The latest publication, Shore Home and Garden magazine showcases life on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.





Publications

Quotes: